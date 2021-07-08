Prairie Doc: Our antiviral Founding Father

When the Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776, the American colonies still needed to win the Revolutionary War to truly gain their independence from the British Empire. The war continued another seven years until September 3, 1783. One of the deadliest threats to the Continental Army, however, was not the British Army, it was disease, especially smallpox.

Boston had an outbreak of smallpox in 1775 from British Redcoats arriving to fight the rebellion. George Washington knew very well the dangers of smallpox after having had it himself as a young man, which left scars on his face. To keep his soldiers safe, Washington did not allow anyone from Boston near his troops. Washington wrote to John Hancock, the president of the Continental Congress, that he would “continue the utmost vigilance against this most dangerous enemy.”

Later, when the British withdrew from Boston, Washington allowed only soldiers with immunity into the city.

Most of the Continental Army had never had smallpox while most of the Redcoats had. This put the Americans at a big disadvantage. An attempt by the Continental Army to take Quebec failed in part because of heavy losses due to smallpox. In fact, General John Thomas died of smallpox in July 1776.