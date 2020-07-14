Prairie Doc: Radiology…it’s not always black and white

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Doctor, I need an x-ray.” As a rheumatologist, I hear this statement many times from patients who believe imaging will help determine the cause of symptoms, such as back pain or knee pain. It seems simple, take a picture, and find out what is wrong. However, radiology is not always black and white.

Radiology is the medical specialty that uses medical imaging to diagnose and treat disease. Radiologists are physicians, trained in interpreting various types of imaging such as x-rays, CT scans, MRIs and more. Rheumatologists often depend on imaging to help manage diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. However, the rheumatologist, radiologist, and patient must work as a team to determine which type of radiology will be most effective for each specific clinical situation.

For example, an x-ray of a patient with knee pain tells us about the bones, cartilage (space between the joint), and degree of joint fluid present. But it tells us little directly about tendons, ligaments, or muscles because these soft tissues do not show up on a basic x-ray.

Therefore, an x-ray may not be the most informative option and performing one may not change the treatment plan.