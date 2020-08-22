Prairie Doc: Seek help for urinary incontinence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just because something is common does not mean it is normal. Many diseases are common nowadays, yet few would consider them normal. For example, while obesity and diabetes are rampant, none would argue that these conditions are normal or should go untreated. However, when it comes to problems of the urinary tract, this is often the case. Millions of individuals suffer from urinary incontinence – the involuntary loss of urine. Leakage can occur due to a strong “gotta go, gotta go” urge, activity such as coughing or laughing, or even without awareness. Few people seek treatment for these bothersome, yet very treatable, conditions.

On average, patients wait six years or more to bring these urinary complaints to their physicians. And some never do. Many are under the impression that incontinence is a normal part of aging, or something one must simply live with. This could not be further from the truth. Leakage itself is rarely dangerous; however, serious consequences can arise from incontinence. Waking frequently at night or rushing to the bathroom can lead to falls, which in turn can result in injury and even the need for nursing home care.