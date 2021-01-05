Prairie Doc: Social factors impact wellbeing

Some health problems are much larger than the health care system and cannot be fixed by doctors, nurses, hospitals, and the rest of the traditional health care team.

In our physician peer group sessions, my colleagues and I often share the agony we feel when sending people out of the emergency room, knowing that the patient is going right back into the conditions that contributed to their crisis in the first place. Perhaps they could not afford their insulin or have no refrigerator in which to keep it cold. Perhaps they are going home with the person who hurt them. Perhaps they don’t have a home to go to and are trying to care for their wound while living on the street. These situations are real, and they exist in rural areas, small towns, and big cities alike.

I often urge my patients to get more exercise, and we brainstorm ways to overcome the barriers they face. But options are limited for the person whose neighborhood has no sidewalks or isn’t safe to stroll through. We talk about good nutrition, and most patients know it’s best to eat plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. But what if the only store they can reach is the convenience store which doesn’t stock healthy options?