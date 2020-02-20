Prairie Doc: Stress and anxiety affect us all

Standing in front of a group of De Smet Parent Teacher Association (PTA) members, I was to play a trumpet solo. My teacher thought I was prepared, but unfortunately, I was not. My fears brought my heart up into my throat, I became short of breath, my heart pounded and, indeed, I stumbled and had to start over again. Although my failings were likely amusing to some in the audience, they were certainly not indicating any musical skills. It was a devastating experience for me.

During our lifetimes, all of us experience physical and psychological ailments. People will admit to physical trouble but don’t like to admit to psychological problems, and most of us are reluctant to ask for help. Many of these feelings increase adrenaline levels which, in turn, cause fast heart rate, shaking, shortness of breath, dizziness, diarrhea, urinary frequency, sleeplessness, headache, sweating and generalized discomfort. Sometimes these feelings of anxiety are normal, and sometimes not.

