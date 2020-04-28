Prairie Doc: That's love

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When my mom called me and said that my dad found four N95 masks in the garage and she wanted to send them all to me since I’m a doctor – That’s love.

When I reassured her that we had enough in clinic for now and that she should keep them, or at least keep two for her and dad – That’s love.

When I received the box in the mail, all four masks were there, lovingly wrapped in tissue paper with a note of encouragement – That’s love.

When I come home from work my children run to the top of the stairs yelling out, “Mommy’s home” – That’s love.

When I stop them from coming down to the landing until I can shower and change in the downstairs bathroom because I am scared that I might bring the virus home and I want to do everything I can to protect them – That’s love.

When a patient sends a message to local health care workers that they are thinking of us and praying that we stay well – That’s love.

When essential workers in any profession, show up to support their families and co-workers every day – That’s love.

When the local theater department makes masks for the hospital and uses it as a final project for students – That’s love.