Prairie Doc: The art of prevention in medicine

Primary care doctors do a lot of different things. We diagnose illnesses from the trivial, to the catastrophic. We treat maladies both chronic and acute. We confront, and we console.

Of course, these are common roles in medicine, filled by many different providers. One role the primary care physician is more uniquely suited to fill, however, and one of my personal favorites, is that of guide. I’m talking specifically about the art of prevention, of maintaining wellness over the long term, and reducing the risk of diseases that might make it harder to do what you need to do, what you want to do, what you love to do.

Prevention is truly underutilized. We’re a lot better at looking for a problem, and a pill or a procedure to fix it, than we are at fixing what might lead to a problem in the first place. In fairness, human beings are inclined to wait for the crisis to hit before we believe it is really and truly ahead. Changing habits is hard and eating takeout pizza while watching must-see TV is a lot less work than hitting the gym and making a salad.

On the other hand, some parts of prevention are easy. It’s easy to get a flu shot, or a shingles shot. It’s easy to get a mammogram, or a colonoscopy. It’s easy to get blood drawn, and get checked for diabetes or hepatitis C.