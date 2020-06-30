Prairie Doc: The heart of the matter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A few years ago, I spoke at a conference for women physicians. My talk opened with a simple question. What organ does the heart supply blood to first? It was a deceptively simple question, but the room was silent as they all pondered what they thought was a trick question. Various answers came in, but they were all wrong. Everyone else tried to guess what the most important organ would be that would receive the blood first. They tried to deduce which organ was physically the closest to the heart.

The next slide in my talk was a picture of the heart from an anatomy textbook and there I showed the answer. The heart feeds itself first. The very first blood vessels that branch off the heart at the aorta are the coronary arteries. These are the blood vessels that feed the heart and are the ones that, when blocked, cause a heart attack.