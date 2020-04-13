Prairie Doc: The message is staring you in the face

In a recent national survey, 26.9 million American adults age 18 and older reported experiencing vision loss. Of course, vision loss means blindness or the inability to see at all, but the definition also includes those having trouble seeing, even when wearing glasses or contact lenses. While not everything is preventable or reversible, early detection and intervention are among our most effective tools to prevent vision loss.

Mrs. E, who lived well into her 90s, would come into my office, never complaining about her eyesight. However, the diagnosis of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) was obvious to me because, when she and I had a face-to-face conversation, she would look a foot to the left of my nose. The AMD had destroyed her central vision and she used her peripheral vision to see. AMD is the most common cause of blindness in the elderly. Risk factors include a family history of AMD, aging, smoking, obesity and hypertension. We can reduce our risk if we stop smoking, eat less, exercise and visit our eye doctor on a regular basis. Almost the opposite of AMD is glaucoma, where the peripheral vision is lost, and the central vision is spared. This gradual and painless loss of vision is due to injury of the optic nerve and is commonly the result of increased pressure of the fluid within the eyeball. When glaucoma progresses, even the central vision can be lost but, if diagnosed early, treatment can help.