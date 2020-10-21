Prairie Doc: The psychology of smoking cessation

As a primary care physician, I commonly encounter patients who smoke cigarettes. Most people, including those who smoke, are aware of the long-term health risks posed by smoking. Of course, as a physician who cares about their current and future health, I want these patients to embrace the goal of smoking cessation. As someone who has never been a smoker myself, I admit I cannot fully understand the struggle of this task. However, the data suggest that quitting smoking can be extremely difficult. I find it helpful to understand some basic psychology when it comes to smoking cessation.

In the 1970s, a duo of scientists named Prochaska and Diclemente, after studying subjects who smoked and their likelihood of successfully quitting, developed the Transtheoretical Model of Stages of Change. This model is widely used today to assess readiness for change when it comes to smoking and other lifestyle changes such as diet, exercise, alcohol, and other substance use. The following explains each stage and how we can apply them to help with smoking cessation:

Precontemplative stage: A person has no intention of changing their behavior soon. In this case, I “plant the seed” by providing some basic education and encouraging the patient to think about it before the next visit. Pushing or forcing change at this stage is not likely to be fruitful.