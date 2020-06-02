Prairie Doc: The secrets of circulation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The medical history books reveal secrets of circulation and blood pressure that rival the best novels of intrigue. Years ago, before people had figured out how blood circulates, second century Greek scientist Galen, had the idea that blood moved from the right side of the heart to the left through unseen pores. That idea was not questioned for more than 1,000 years until a series of people in the mid-1500s finally broke with the old idea.

After great debate among leading thinkers of the time, English scientist and physician, William Harvey, and several anatomists and scientists finally convinced local medical leaders, and later those of the world, that blood pulses through the body on a great circular journey. It was fear of change that made the acceptance of this discovery so difficult.

Harvey, and other scientists, proved that venous blood is almost “sucked in” as it returns from the outer reaches of the body through gradually larger veins and eventually flows into the right ventricle of the heart. From the right ventricle (right lower part of the heart), blood is pumped into the lungs where hemoglobin gathers oxygen and releases carbon. From the lungs, oxygen rich blood flows to the left atrium (left upper part of the heart), to the left ventricle and is pumped out into arteries to feed almost all the cells of the body with oxygen.