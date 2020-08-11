Prairie Doc: What's happening behind the mask?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week I looked in the mirror and saw something I don’t usually see, a breakout of pimples. As a dermatologist I am fortunate enough to have the right tricks to keep my skin blemish free most of the time (some lucky genetics don’t hurt either). I’m also seeing a lot more acne and rosacea breakouts in my patients over the last few months. What might be the culprit? Wearing a face mask.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, wearing a face mask is one of the most important ways we can prevent the spread of the disease. I urge you all to wear a cloth mask when you can’t social distance and when in public spaces. The data regarding face masks is clear, but our skin doesn’t always behave itself with frequent wearing. The good thing is that there are some simple steps you can take to keep your skin healthy while wearing a mask to protect those around you.