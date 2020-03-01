Prairie Doc: When two cultures collide

As I was researching the history of Native American health care, I took note of the various terms used early on by indigenous people to describe European immigrants. Initially, the references had to do with skin color. Several tribes labeled Europeans as “white skinned,” or “yellow-hided.” Some tribes still use the term “umsewah,” meaning “bleached wood.”

Other tribes described Europeans as “hairy mouthed,” “hair faces” and “dog faces,” referencing facial hair on European men. Ears were also important in naming. One tribe characterized the immigrants as “ears sticking out” because they did not have long hair covering their ears as did Native Americans. Some say that the ear label referred to that tribe’s word-meaning for donkey or mule.

As time went on, Native Americans began to describe Europeans based not only on how they looked, but on how they behaved. A Lakota word for Europeans is “wasichu,” which means, “taker of the fat, or a greedy individual.” Recognizing the transgression over the last two centuries, I can’t blame the Lakota for choosing the label “wasichu.”