Press: A few of the things I hate about Donald Trump

Pity poor Republicans. They have only one argument left to defend Donald Trump for abusing the powers of the presidency by inviting a foreign power to intervene in an American election, the one transgression our Founding Fathers feared most. Even now that he’s covered in disgrace as only the third president in our history to be impeached, it’s all they’ve got left.

After all, they can’t say Trump didn’t ask the president of Ukraine to investigate his likely political opponent, because Trump admits he did. They can’t deny it was a quid pro quo, because Ambassador Gordon Sondland, Trump’s man in Ukraine, testified under oath it was. They can’t say the whistleblower lied, because 13 witnesses and documents released by the White House confirm that everything he alleged in his complaint is true.

Pity poor Republicans. They’re stuck with one lame argument: that those seeking to impeach Donald Trump are doing so only because, as Sen. Rand Paul insists, “they don’t like Trump or his demeanor.” Or, worse yet, because they hate him. Even in his rambling, incoherent, demented six-page letter to Speaker Pelosi on the eve of the impeachment vote, Trump accused her of acting only because of “your hatred of me.”