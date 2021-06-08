Press: The battle for the soul of America

We all remember that fateful day, September 11, 2001, and the moment when President George W. Bush got the news. While Bush was reading to a group of second-graders at Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida, White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card walked in and whispered into the president’s ear: “America is under attack.”

Today, Chief of Staff Ron Klain might well whisper those same words to President Joe Biden. Because in a very real sense, “America is under attack” again, just like it was on September 11, but with one big difference. This time, America’s under attack, not by a small band of foreign terrorists, but by legions of domestic terrorists: Republican officeholders at the state and federal level who are out to gut and destroy our democracy.

Here’s the problem: The very phrase, “America is under attack,” sounds unreal. When most people hear it, they don’t believe it. How can American democracy be under attack? We’ve been around for 245 years. America under attack? That’s just hyper political rhetoric. It can’t be serious.