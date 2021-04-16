 Skip to main content
Prypchan: Protecting the most vulnerable among us
Prypchan: Protecting the most vulnerable among us

There are many forms of childhood sexual abuse. A beloved relative can seduce the child or a stranger can commit a violent act. Sexual abuse in children can take many different forms, once or frequently, privately or with other family members’ knowledge, in the home or outside of it. The majority of sexual abuse happens in childhood.

How does it happen? A known and trusted adult is the most typical perpetrator. Incest/intra-familial abuse accounts for about one third of all child sexual abuse cases. Violence is rare. Children are convinced to hide the abuse and trust is manipulated. The abuse can be brief or last many weeks or years. Grooming is a gradual process of sexualizing the behavior of the child over time.

Who are most frequently affected? Female children are most often victims, but in some developing countries male children are equally vulnerable. Risk factors include but are not limited to:

• Being unaccompanied by a protective adult in a high-risk setting;

• Foster care placement or adoption;

• Co-habitation with other adults, perhaps in blended or extended families;

• Cognitive, physical or emotional delays;

• History of past abuse;

• Poverty;

• Social isolation;

• Absence of an emotional support network;

• Homes where adults are addicted, chronically physically ill or mentally ill.

Women who experienced familial sexual and physical abuse as children report higher current levels of depression and anxiety when remembering their experiences. There is greater distress if the women were very young when they were abused, were abused for a long time and were abuse frequently.

Case study:

Ms. A is a single 30 year-old woman. She has two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy. She tells a close friend she wants a man in her life to help parent her children. She meets Mr. B and a relationship develops. They decide she will work and he will take care of the children. Mr. B abuses the children physically and sexually, threatening to hurt them and their mother if they tell anyone. Eventually a teacher discovers marks of the physical abuse and the children tell her what is happening in their home. The state Department of Family Services is informed, an investigation is conducted and charges are filed. Mr. B. is sentenced to prison.

What is striking about sexual abuse in children is that sometimes adults expected to protect children are the first ones who betray them.

What can we do to break the cycle of abuse? April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Learn more about preventing child sexual abuse on the national Child Abuse Prevention website: https://preventchildabuse.org/what-we-do/child-sexual-abuse-prevention/ or the Centers for Disease Control website: https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/childabuseandneglect/childsexualabuse.html

Change happens when people commit to making a difference, learn best practices for shifting cultural norms, and invite others to join them in the effort.

Dr. Lida Prypchan completed her medical education at the University of Carabobo in Venezuela, the Universidad Central de Venezuela and Elmhurst Hospital Center/Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, where she also completed a two-year fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry. She has authored more than 200 published articles and has been treating patients at Wyoming Behavioral Institute for more than a decade, specializing in child psychiatry. For more information, visit www.wbihelp.com.

