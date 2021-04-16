Prypchan: Protecting the most vulnerable among us

Women who experienced familial sexual and physical abuse as children report higher current levels of depression and anxiety when remembering their experiences. There is greater distress if the women were very young when they were abused, were abused for a long time and were abuse frequently.

Ms. A is a single 30 year-old woman. She has two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy. She tells a close friend she wants a man in her life to help parent her children. She meets Mr. B and a relationship develops. They decide she will work and he will take care of the children. Mr. B abuses the children physically and sexually, threatening to hurt them and their mother if they tell anyone. Eventually a teacher discovers marks of the physical abuse and the children tell her what is happening in their home. The state Department of Family Services is informed, an investigation is conducted and charges are filed. Mr. B. is sentenced to prison.