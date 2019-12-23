Purcell: Amid such clatter, here's what should really matter

And though it may appear nobody knows “where to” from here, one principle remains clear.

This democracy is ours and should reflect the will of we the people. If you are not happy with what you are seeing, get to the voting booth promptly.

Call or write your congressperson and pen letters to the editor. Engage, speak out, help us regain a commonsense center.

Renew with your neighbors civil debate, be respectful and inquisitive, not filled with anger and hate.

The holiday season has arrived this year, let’s get back to enjoying and spreading good cheer.

Our country is a continuous work in progress and much needs to be done, but let’s remember our blessings and how to have fun.

We have the power to love or to hate. We choose to be happy or irate.

Let’s unleash our nature’s better angels instead. Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Holidays are what should be said!

May your homes be happy, your families be swell! May the New Year be your best year — and our country’s as well!

Tom Purcell is a nationally syndicated Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist.

