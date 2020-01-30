Purcell: Clarity's cost: the $5 million comma

According to The New York Times, “Maine law requires time-and-a-half pay for each hour worked after 40 hours, but it carved out exemptions for:

“The canning, processing, preserving, freezing, drying, marketing, storing, packing for shipment or distribution of:

“(1) Agricultural produce;

“(2) Meat and fish products; and

(3) Perishable foods.”

The dispute concerned the words “or distribution of.” The Times reports that since there was no Oxford comma before “or” the “court ruled that it was not clear whether the law exempted the distribution of the three categories that followed, or if it exempted packing for the shipment or distribution of them.

Had there been a comma after ‘shipment,’ the meaning would have been clear.”

Had there been an Oxford comma, “distribution of the dairy goods” would have clearly been exempt from overtime pay, but it wasn’t clear.

Thus, the dairy company had to cough up $5 million in overtime pay that it wouldn’t have had to pay had an Oxford comma been properly used.