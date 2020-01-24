Purcell: Family landlines better than smartphones for teens

Our landline afforded zero privacy. If I wanted to ask a girl out, I had to use the kitchen phone, as its extra-long cord let me retreat down the basement steps, praying my sisters wouldn’t find out.

But they always did – and picked up one of the other three phones to listen in or say something to embarrass me.

Threatening to use their toothbrushes was the only way I could stop them.

Our old landline certainly promoted spontaneous connection.

On the rare nights my sisters weren’t mad at me for not replacing the toilet paper roll when it ran out, we’d sit in the kitchen and they’d egg me on to participate in the lost art of the harmless prank phone call.

“Is Bob there?” I’d ask a friend, knowing Bob, his dad, was at work.

“He’s not home.”

I’d call back and ask again, “Is Bob there?”

“He’s not home!”

Calling back a third time, I’d say, “This is Bob. Do I have any messages?”

My sisters and I would roar with laughter, as though this was the funniest thing we’d ever done.