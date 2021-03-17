Purcell: Needed this St. Patrick's Day -- Ronald Reagan's spirit

It was on St. Patrick’s Day 1988 when an unexpected visitor arrived at Pat Troy’s Irish pub in Alexandria, Va – President Ronald Reagan.

Though the pub is now closed, it had been a favorite watering hole for Washington insiders for more than 30 years. Some of Reagan’s advance men had been regulars. They secretly arranged the president’s visit.

His visit was videotaped by White House staffers and released 10 years after Reagan left office. I watched that video and got to see a snapshot of pure, unscripted Ronald Reagan.

Just before noon that day, the pub was half-packed when Reagan and his entourage arrived. As news got around, the pub quickly filled to capacity. While Reagan enjoyed a pint of Harp and some corned beef and cabbage, Pat Troy was so busy tending to patrons, he didn’t have time to react to his famous patron.

“He had an energy about him that put you instantly at ease,” Troy told me in 1999. “He made it easy to carry on as though he was just another patron, so that is what I did.”

In the video, Troy took the stage and led the audience in “The Wild Rover.” He directed sections of the audience to compete with each other to see which could sing and clap the loudest.