Purcell: One disruptive hand ruins work made light by many

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was a perfect late-spring Saturday.

Several members of my large extended family gathered at my parents’ house to trim hedges and plant flowers. The sun was out, the skies were brilliant blue and the temperature was perfect for yardwork.

A wonderful old saying, “many hands make light work,” was certainly the case – though we really didn’t “work.”

We gathered as a family, laughing, joking, catching up with each other, marveling at how fast the little ones are growing and paying homage to our shared heritage.

Beautifying my parents’ yard reminded them how blessed they are for working so hard to raise good citizens, who love doing nice things for their elderly mom and dad.

We savored every moment. And when it was time to leave, nobody really wanted to part.

It wasn’t until I left that I learned a peaceful protest in downtown Pittsburgh had gone violent.

The Trib reported the “planned peaceful protest was spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Video of the incident showed at least one police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he cried that he could not breathe. Floyd was black, and the officers involved were white.”