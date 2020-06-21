Purcell: The blessings of having a stubborn father

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My father’s mission was to tame the stupidity out of me – a powerful blessing too few children are experiencing now.

My dad had his work cut out for him.

Over the years, I shattered a picture window with a baseball, accidentally broke neighbors’ lamp posts and once hit a golf ball through a neighbor’s window (I mowed a lot of lawns to pay for the repairs).

The high point of my stupidity occurred when I was 10.

Too lazy to go upstairs to the kitchen to dispose of an apple core, I tossed it into the basement toilet. It produced the mother of all clogs and my father was beside himself when he discovered his idiot son flushed an apple core down a commode.

My dad was tough on me because he needed to be. He knew he had a potential lifelong idiot on his hands – one bearing his otherwise well-regarded name – and had a limited amount of time to tame the stupidity out of me.

As I got into my teens, I made his work harder. I added stubbornness to my skill set. I saw it as my duty to butt heads with him – or, to be more precise, he saw it as his duty to butt heads with me.