Purcell: The D.C. disorder that's sadder than sad

President Obama added nearly $9 trillion to our debt load during his eight years in office.

President Trump is on track to add another $5 trillion to our debt during his first term.

Sure, I get it – partly. Entitlement-program spending continues to grow faster than revenue.

Some blame Republican tax cuts for reducing revenue, though overall tax receipts have increased and are higher than ever.

Spending is higher, too.

Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, tells The Hill that more than half of the deficit’s increase lately results from new laws that increase debt forecasts.

All I know is that the debt has jumped from $5.7 trillion in 2000 to more than $22 trillion in only 20 years – which makes me want to escape with a big plate of comfort food, digging into hot meatloaf and mashed potatoes smothered in gravy.

To put the magnitude of federal spending, deficit and debt into perspective, think of a typical family budget.

Say Mom and Dad earn $36,500 this year. That’s not a lot because, as food and housing costs keep going up, mom and dad will spend $47,500 this year to meet their obligations.