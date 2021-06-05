Purcell: The end of the handshake?

When someone greets me with a cold, clammy handshake and a weak grip, my impression of that person is not positive.

When someone’s grip is too tight and he or she looks me in the eyes too eagerly, my impression is that he or she is trying too hard and lacks confidence.

Then there is the individual whose grip is just firm enough — whose eye contact is perfectly natural and confident — who begins building in me an immediate sense of well-being and trust.

Quite simply, despite the risks, the handshake has long been a powerful form of human communication.

Ironically, as the world opens back up — and the handshake ritual is discouraged — National Handshake Day is just three weeks away.

Celebrated the fourth Thursday of every June since 2005, it pays homage to the multi-generational ritual of using the handshake to reach out and welcome others and offer a gesture of friendship, peace and forgiveness.

Goodness knows we could use more friendship, peace and forgiveness in these divisive times.

How much harder will it be to cultivate all three in a world in which the handshake is no longer welcome?

Tom Purcell is a nationally syndicated Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist.

