Purcell: The value of organized religion to a representative republic

Our precious egos, fragile feelings and self-esteem were not part of the Church’s teaching plan. Either we got with the sisters’ program or we got into big trouble.

There was no daydreaming, talking, joking or doodling. It was expected that each student would put forth his or her best effort.

Anything short of excellence was grounds for severe punishment, which included everything from a call home to mom to a whack on the hand from Sister Mary Brass Knuckle’s ruler.

Every day the sisters taught us to embrace the virtues — prudence, temperance and courage — and to fend off the seven deadly sins: pride, envy, gluttony, lust, anger, greed and sloth (activities I like to save for the weekend!).

When they weren’t pounding moral values into us, they worked us hard in math, science, reading and writing — the basic skills necessary for thriving as an adult.

I know this harsh approach to educating children is considered outdated and quasi-barbaric today.

But, I dare say, I think the lessons the sisters and my religion taught me are beneficial to a representative republic like ours — a sentiment shared by one of our country’s wisest founders, Benjamin Franklin.