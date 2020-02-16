Pyle: BLM HQ Relocation: Brain drain or swamp drain?

In 1789, Congress created three Executive branch departments: Foreign Affairs (later renamed State), Treasury and War. It also provided for an Attorney General and a Postmaster General. It wasn’t until March 3, 1849, the last day of the 30th Congress, that a bill was passed to create the Department of the Interior to protect and manage the nation’s natural resources and cultural heritage.

For years, Westerners have struggled with the notion that policy decisions that impact them so squarely is mandated to them from unelected, career bureaucrats in Washington D.C. Fights over the Endangered Species Act, the rights of private landowners, the locations of energy projects, grazing rights, permitting times and proper access for multiple use of these lands are only a few of the classic examples of the battle between the West and Washington. Time and again, Westerners have been held hostage by decisions handed down to them with little concern for those with on-the-ground knowledge or impact. Or worse yet, the D.C.-elite parachute in proclaiming some of the most terrifying words a Westerner can hear, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” Some even liken it to the days when the British abused colonists financially and gave them little or no say in how they were ruled.