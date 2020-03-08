Quality data is necessary to support Wyoming’s youth

Also important is the wide range of groups who have relied on and benefited from this data to make informed decisions. From after-school programs working with youth, to schools and communities addressing local challenges that impact kids in their area, the survey was the go-to resource.

Past legislative bodies had used the data to support and guide their own informed decision-making: between 1991 and 2015, data from the YRBS guided the development of bills or policies in Wyoming.

State agencies such as the Department of Health, Department of Family Services and the Department of Education, to name only a few, used the data to apply for grants, to develop programs and to measure changes in youth behaviors.

Even the Department of Transportation utilized the data for Governor Mead’s Council on Impaired Driving which implemented an initiative in 2011 “to reduce alcohol-impaired fatalities and crashes, along with changing behavior with regard to drinking and driving.” The initiative utilized YRBS data to assess youths’ attitudes and behaviors about drinking and driving. Yet, by 2016, YRBS data was no longer available to help gauge the impact of state efforts on youths’ behaviors toward drinking and driving.