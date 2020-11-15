Ramage: Tell everyone she loves them

Her remaining life goal seems to be to tell everyone she loves them. She means it, and you feel it if you’re on the other end. Masked, I saw her today through a screened window with the wind screaming through the trees. I usually leave the home in tears. The separation and inconvenience seems nearly unbearable. It’s not. It’s a necessary act of keeping her alive. I want our hugs and personal affection to return sooner rather than later or never.

Meanwhile, The Wyoming Medical Center reached the emergency designation of Orange. I have many local doctor and nurse friends across the country. Their COVID-19 stories are excruciating When I or anyone I know is sick, I turn to their expert shared advice. I read of informed state elected officials dying from or testing positive for COVID-19. I also know of very healthy young, mid-age people being extremely sick, dying or experiencing unusually prolonged symptoms.

With the hospital so burdened with COVID-19 patients what happens if you need life saving care? It’s not fair to demand or receive it if you aren’t part of the ongoing best known action. This means wearing the masks properly and carrying out the other known precautions. They are simple. And, there is a higher purpose of respect in doing so.

The evidence points to this situation getting worse before it gets better. Listen to and love your neighbors. Share your stories of loved ones being infected or sick. Please see, feel, act, and heal from your shared hearts, it is easy to wear a mask to protect our community and those you love.

Elliott Ramage lives in Casper.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0