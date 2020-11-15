Ramage: Tell everyone she loves them

Steinbeck said “You can only understand people if you feel them in yourself.” I hope to nudge a path towards that action.
Before the latest census, the population of Denver County, Colorado totaled 716,492. You have 79,858 neighbors in Natrona County. On a recent day on which I was particularly concerned for my family’s health, Denver County recorded 500 new positive daily cases while Natrona County blew up to 249.
A friend who is a Wyoming native and the Director of Planning and Information Management at Tri-County Health Department in Colorado did a valuation comparing the Wyoming incidence rate (cases per 100,000 population) in the past two weeks to that of her health department’s jurisdiction (approximately 1.6 million people), and the Wyoming state incidence rate was 3 times that of her area.
These facts say that although they are far more populated, they are coming together with a better effort at battling COVID-19. Why are we losing this border war? Local doctors, nurses, and public health experts concur it’s not wearing masks and lack of social distancing.
You may already be writing this off as untrue because it doesn’t align with your opinion or belief. I hope you’ll hear the rest of my personal story. My good news is that for today, my mother is still alive. She’s 84 and lives in one of the Casper senior homes infested with COVID-19. Fourteen out of 38 residents have died in the past 30 days, alongside 15 staff members testing positive.
Her remaining life goal seems to be to tell everyone she loves them. She means it, and you feel it if you’re on the other end. Masked, I saw her today through a screened window with the wind screaming through the trees. I usually leave the home in tears. The separation and inconvenience seems nearly unbearable. It’s not. It’s a necessary act of keeping her alive. I want our hugs and personal affection to return sooner rather than later or never.
Meanwhile, The Wyoming Medical Center reached the emergency designation of Orange. I have many local doctor and nurse friends across the country. Their COVID-19 stories are excruciating When I or anyone I know is sick, I turn to their expert shared advice. I read of informed state elected officials dying from or testing positive for COVID-19. I also know of very healthy young, mid-age people being extremely sick, dying or experiencing unusually prolonged symptoms.
With the hospital so burdened with COVID-19 patients what happens if you need life saving care? It’s not fair to demand or receive it if you aren’t part of the ongoing best known action. This means wearing the masks properly and carrying out the other known precautions. They are simple. And, there is a higher purpose of respect in doing so.
The evidence points to this situation getting worse before it gets better. Listen to and love your neighbors. Share your stories of loved ones being infected or sick. Please see, feel, act, and heal from your shared hearts, it is easy to wear a mask to protect our community and those you love.
Elliott Ramage lives in Casper.
