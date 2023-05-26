Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memorial Day is a time to honor the memory of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, losing their lives in one of the nation’s wars. It can be a somber time for many veterans who made it home.

Outside of this day, however, we must never forget those veterans who lost their lives to addiction, suicide or mental health issues. Too many veterans struggle with substance use or mental health disorders. Many of these individuals do not receive the help they desperately need.

In Wyoming there are over 40,000 veterans, with well over two-thirds being wartime vets. The National Survey on Drug Use and Health has found that over 3.9 million veterans have a substance use disorder or mental illness.

Unfortunately, substance use disorders significantly increase suicidality among veterans ages 18 and older. Suicidal thoughts are common among veterans ages 18 to 49.

“Early intervention saves lives, but it can be challenging to find help immediately and readily available resources,” said Michael Leach of Addicted.org.

Numerous causative factors lead to substance use and mental health disorders among veterans. Countless vets found it challenging to adjust to civilian life. They may experience financial hardships, difficulty finding employment, or accessing benefits.

Many other veterans are at a high risk of experiencing mental and emotional health concerns, physical injury, and chronic pain due to their past service. Untreated trauma, for example, leads to drug and alcohol use as a means of coping.

Moreover, there are barriers when accessing different supports. This can include cost and gaps in health insurance. Stigma regarding addiction and mental illness is still prominent. Many communities face inadequate funding, and veterans have limited access to treatment in rural locations.

Fortunately, there is help outside of the support provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; options include some of the following:

The Wyoming Veterans Commission promotes programs, services, and benefits for veterans;

The Wyoming Department of Health can help veterans find resources;

Helpful hotlines include the Veterans Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, and the Lifeline for Vets, 1-888-777-4443;

SAMHSA has a treatment facility locator where veterans can find specific help for substance use and mental health disorders;

Families also make a huge difference by supporting their loved ones struggling with addiction. This can include speaking to them openly and honestly about their substance use. Express concern, but refrain from passing judgment. Help them find treatment, and be patient and show compassion.

It takes families and communities coming together to help our veterans. Too many battle addiction and mental health problems in silence. It’s never too late to offer a helping hand.