Rea: City needs to rethink massage ordinance

Wyoming is one of five states that do not require massage therapists to be licensed. The City of Casper has been exploring the issuing of massage licenses in order to limit the practice of prostitution and sex trafficking under the name of massage. I am not opposed to licensure but I am opposed to the ordinance the City Council is considering. The 14 pages of regulations are largely insulting to me and many of my colleagues. I don’t think the council understands how licensure works in other states or has thought about how these regulations would impact lives of our local hardworking therapists.

I don’t need to be told to wear a shirt, post my services and prices in “readily understandable English,” or submit my photo to the police. My client list is private and I know my clients would be unhappy to learn that police would have access to my records. I set my own hours which sometimes includes not being open for weeks at a time.

I practice in Casper. I am licensed and maintain my license in the state of Hawaii. I studied for a year in a highly respected apprenticeship program with more than 750 hours of class time that included not only massage but anatomy, physiology, kinesiology, business, ethics, hygiene, supervised clinic hours and community outreach.