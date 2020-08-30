Rea: City needs to rethink massage ordinance

Wyoming is one of five states that do not require massage therapists to be licensed. The City of Casper has been exploring the issuing of massage licenses in order to limit the practice of prostitution and sex trafficking under the name of massage. I am not opposed to licensure but I am opposed to the ordinance the City Council is considering. The 14 pages of regulations are largely insulting to me and many of my colleagues. I don’t think the council understands how licensure works in other states or has thought about how these regulations would impact lives of our local hardworking therapists.
I don’t need to be told to wear a shirt, post my services and prices in “readily understandable English,” or submit my photo to the police. My client list is private and I know my clients would be unhappy to learn that police would have access to my records. I set my own hours which sometimes includes not being open for weeks at a time.
I practice in Casper. I am licensed and maintain my license in the state of Hawaii. I studied for a year in a highly respected apprenticeship program with more than 750 hours of class time that included not only massage but anatomy, physiology, kinesiology, business, ethics, hygiene, supervised clinic hours and community outreach.
Here’s what licensing looks like there: The state appoints a Massage Therapy Board, made up of professional therapists. They oversee accreditation of massage schools, training programs and continuing education. They establish minimum standards of practice and issue the state exam to those who qualify. If you pass the exam you are given a license to practice. The records department maintains a list of qualified therapists, and issues renewals every two years. The renewal process is two questions about whether you have committed or have been accused of malpractice. It is simple and respectful and does not include doctors, police, city planners, fire departments or health departments.
I feel strongly that a license should be issued by — and overseen by — our profession. It should be used to elevate our profession, not just distinguish us from prostitutes. It should involve an ongoing relationship with a professional board that could provide guidance and support for ongoing education, resolve complaints and address salient issues like pandemics and advances in the field.
This could easily happen at the state level in the next few years. The state chapter of the American Massage Therapy Association is working hard to make sure Wyoming isn’t the last state to achieve this. At some point, it seems likely, there will be national standards.
Perhaps in the meantime, the city could simply choose to recognize current licensure from other states, national certification or diplomas from accredited schools that show 500 hours of completed training. Many of us feel that veterans in our profession, who have been working for years and have clients who depend on them, should be grandfathered in.
It might be more respectful for the city to focus on issuing permits to practice, which would be available only to licensed therapists. This would allow the city to conduct background checks and health inspections. But let them be conducted with respect and not be burdensome or costly. One initial inspection should be enough unless there are complaints. Let them accommodate all the ways we practice. Some of us work in offices, some in our homes, some travel to client homes, some work in public settings like health fairs, at business retreats, etc.
Permit renewals should also be simple. Perhaps every two years we swear we have not committed or been accused of criminal behavior.
My practice is for my family and friends. I don’t advertise and so have never had the experience described in the opening of this ordinance where someone has asked for sexual services. I don’t see how a license or a permit would prevent that from happening.
If individuals or businesses are breaking the law surely the city already has adequate means to investigate them without subjecting legitimate professionals to these humiliating standards.
We all agree massage should be professional and regulated, but please keep it simple and respectful.
I don’t see how any of these regulations, as written, would help police do their job or close down sex work, but I do see potential for a myriad of unintended consequences that would negatively affect my practice.
Barb Rea studied and is licensed in massage therapy in Hawaii. Rea also practices in Casper.
