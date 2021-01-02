Reagan: 2021 can't be any worse, can it?

They’re stuck living 24/7 in a locked down city with tens of thousands of homeless people and drug addicts living under overpasses and on the sidewalks.

But many well-to-do citizens are buying second homes outside the city in places like Palm Springs, Desert Springs and up here in the Santa Ynez Valley.

My friends here in Santa Ynez tell me the local real estate market is on fire. Houses sell in a day. One real estate guy predicts home prices will double in two years.

Ditto for homes in Palm Springs and other places close enough to L.A. for people to commute to but far enough away to escape the slow-motion destruction of a great city.

Life has gotten so depressing in L.A. that a friend of mine flew five hours to Miami just so he could eat dinner inside a restaurant.

That’s the kind of madness that 2020 has brought us.

Some folks are saying that the COVID-19 vaccines will let people go back to normal in 2021.

But based on what our future pessimist-in-chief Joe Biden has been saying, I don’t think that’s going to happen.