Reagan: A dangerous impeachment policy

It doesn’t matter whether the impeachment trial of President Trump is already over or it drags on for months.

Two-thirds of the U.S. Senate is never going to find the president guilty of the House Democrats’ vague and bogus charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

Everyone’s always known that’s how it will end, even the deranged Democrats.

But Adam Schiff and his supporting cast still wasted several days of the country’s time in the Senate this past week declaring over and over that President Trump must be removed from office.

Among other hysterical things, they charged Trump is a threat to our national security, an archenemy of the Constitution and a corrupt dictator who intends to steal the 2020 election.

Democrats have proved for the last three years now that they can spot a new impeachable crime in every other presidential tweet or executive order.

But as Jay Sekulow of the Trump defense team warned the Senate on Tuesday, in their rage to take down Trump, the House Democrats have made a serious mistake.

By drastically lowering the bar of impeachment, he said, Democrats have put the constitutional framework of our republic in “unimaginable” danger.