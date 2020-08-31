Reagan: A tale of two conventions

The Republican convention was a fast-moving, upbeat circus compared to the Democrats’ draggy snooze-fest, which looked like it was shot in an airplane hangar and felt like a Zoom meeting of angry politicians and spoiled Hollywood celebrities.

I swear it was televised in black-and-white.

The contrasting conventions prove that what my father said decades ago about the difference between Republicans and Democrats is still true.

Paraphrasing him, he said with Republicans it’s always morning in America and with Democrats it’s always darkness – midnight in a rainstorm, I’d say.

The DNC was not just dull, boring and over-weighted with the dead ideas of socialism. It was a depressing and unrelentingly negative affair.

The ordinary Americans they found to speak came to tell sob stories about how evil Donald Trump was and how much his policies hurt them.

Based on how they portrayed themselves at their convention, Democrats must be the saddest human beings on the planet.

They enjoy all the great things that freedom and capitalism can bring, but they’re never happy.