Reagan: America mourns the anniversary of 9/11. The Taliban celebrates.

It’s bad enough that the Taliban are back in charge of Afghanistan, hunting down and killing their enemies, prohibiting girls from going to school and forcing women to look and act like it’s the 7th century.

But four of Afghanistan’s top leaders are terrorists we once held at Guantanamo.

The last 20 years have been one big American foreign policy blunder after another.

In Afghanistan we wasted lives and money on a tribal, backward, corrupt, ungovernable and historically unconquerable country that our leaders in Washington apparently thought we could turn into Switzerland.

Between them, Bush II and Obama and their third-string generals mismanaged the war for 16 years, kicking the Afghanistan war tin can down the road, and leaving it for first Trump and then Biden to figure out how to end it.

Biden, not surprisingly, did the worst possible job in the shortest time, screwing up the American evacuation of Afghanistan in every way imaginable.

President Biden deserves all the criticism he’s gotten – and much more. But the Afghanistan debacle is not entirely his fault.