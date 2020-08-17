Reagan: California burns while Newsom fiddles

So far this year, he’s down $8 million.

Business people like my friend across America are getting slaughtered by Newsom and power-mad governors like him.

It didn’t surprise me when I heard an industry spokesman say on TV that 85 percent of the country’s restaurants are going to go bankrupt.

We need to get some politicians with guts in California and elsewhere.

We can’t continue to have authoritarian governors shutting down a school system or an entire state every time there’s a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

We have to start finding ways to live with the coronavirus, not hide from it, because it’s not going away anytime soon.

Even when we get a vaccine we’ll still need to wash our hands and keep social distance and wear a mask.

Now that we’re into the craziness of a presidential campaign, the politics are going to make everything worse.

We already have Joe Biden and his new sidekick Kamala Harris blaming President Trump for a virus that started in China.

So far everything Biden says he’d do to fight the virus when he becomes president has already been done by President Trump.

But on Thursday Biden came out with a brilliant new idea – a national mandate for wearing masks outside. Apparently, Newsom is advising Joe’s campaign team.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant, and the author of “Lessons My Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan.”

