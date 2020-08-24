Reagan: California Dems seek death penalty for Uber and Lyft

Neither company has yet to make a profit. And they know that complying with AB5 would force them to raise their prices, hire fewer drivers, reduce their service and make it even harder to make money in California.

That’s why each company has invested about $30 million to put Proposition 22 on the November ballot.

Prop 22 would override AB5 and classify app-based ride-hail drivers and food delivery people like those working for DoorDash and UberEats as independent contractors and not employees.

It’s my bet – and hope – that Uber and Lyft are so popular, so useful and so much a part of the culture that the nutty liberal people of California will wake up and vote for Prop 22, foiling the evil scheme of the Democrats.

What the leftist Democrats are trying to do to Uber and Lyft – kill or cripple them to please their union bedfellows – is a frightening example of what happens in a one-party state that’s been run by corrupt politicians for decades.

Scarier still, it’s also the kind of abuse of power that the whole country can expect next year if Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer win control of Washington this fall.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant, and the author of “Lessons My Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan.”

