Reagan: California dictating

Like in other states, the great majority of my state’s coronavirus fatalities have been people who were very old, already very sick or both. Many were also obese.

The pandemic’s death toll is obviously tragic, newsworthy and scary.

But from what I’ve seen so far, I don’t think the media and governors like Newsom have provided the public with enough perspective about who is most at risk from COVID-19 and why.

The media report the rising infection and fatality numbers from the coronavirus twenty times a day, as if the only people who are dying in America are COVID-19 victims.

But the coronavirus doesn’t compare to the much larger annual totals from common killers like cancer, high blood pressure and heart disease. About 50,000 Americans die of something every week.

Luckily, for reasons the disease experts don’t know yet, California seems to have been spared the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

But while we wait for the country to reopen and for the invention of a COVID-19 vaccine, I wish the national media and the health experts would do a better job.