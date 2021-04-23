Reagan: Democrats see racism everywhere it isn't

As we’ve seen since Tuesday, convicting a bad cop and putting him in prison for his wrongdoing will not be enough to satisfy the BLM crowd and their Democrat allies.

They want all cops everywhere to suffer for Chauvin’s sins.

They want the country’s police to be defunded, disarmed and replaced with social workers and EMTs or they’ll protest — and riot — in the streets until they get their way.

They’re so insane that now they’re saying they don’t want cops to intervene in knife fights like the one in Columbus that ended with a white cop shooting to death a 16-year-old black girl who was about to stab another black girl.

Of course, it’s easy for politicians and celebrities to say we should take your cops off the street when they will always have their own armed protection.

Meanwhile, by pushing the sick narrative that white cops go to work each day hoping to kill a black man, Democrats and the media have succeeded in smearing all white cops as racist murderers.

It’s no wonder cops are quitting all over the country, from New York City to New Mexico to Los Angeles.