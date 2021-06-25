Reagan: Did I really hear Joe Biden say that?

The gun store sends the information in and when we’re approved we go and pick up the shotgun shells. That’s how it works in the real world.

It’s pretty clear that people like Biden who are making these decisions have never hunted and never actually had to go out and buy a pistol for protection.

They don’t have to buy a gun because the people around them -- their bodyguards and private security -- do it.

At the end of his address Biden said something about giving high school kids a job instead of a gun when they graduate.

That was a great soundbite, I guess, if you think guns are the main cause of crime.

But what Biden should be calling for is for kids in our cities to be given a proper public education instead of the horrible one they’ve been getting for half a century.

About 75 percent of black and brown kids in grammar school are reported to be unable to read or do math at their grade level, yet now they’re being taught critical race theory and that the country was founded on racism.

Oops, sorry. I’ve got to stop. The contractor is here to see if I can fix up my garage to fit an F-15.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant, and the author of “Lessons My Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan.”

