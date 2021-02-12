Reagan: Impeaching Trump again was almost as dumb as closing schools

So it’s safe to say in advance that Trump’s second impeachment will close with a whimper and the ex-president will go on his merry way.

The other outcome that’s entirely predictable this week is the bad things that will happen to our children if we don’t immediately open all of our public schools to in-class learning.

Unfortunately for the country, however, when it comes to reopening schools Democrats have played partisan politics for a year.

It was part of their strategy in 2020 to do everything they could to hurt President Trump politically, which is why Blue State governors and mayors foolishly kept schools closed even after most other countries re-opened them.

Now we have a new president who says he wants to open half of all schools by March 1- but for one day a week, not five, which is totally stupid.

In case you haven’t noticed, Democrats have been total hypocrites on the issue of school reopening.

When it comes to wearing masks, limiting the size of weddings and deciding who gets first dibs on the COVID-19 vaccine, they always like to say they’re just “following the science.”

That’s total BS, as any locked-down citizen of Gavin Newsom’s California can tell you.