Reagan: It's a scary time for conservatives

But come on, man!

Everyone on the right except some crazies with horns on their helmets has decried what happened at the Capitol.

Republicans and conservatives across the country are not fomenting violence or planning an insurrection, and never were, despite what Professor Maddow thinks.

But that doesn’t matter.

If you voted for Trump, you’re now looked at and treated like a potential domestic terrorist by the government, the liberal media and institutions like Facebook and Harvard.

If you say the wrong political thing in public or on Facebook, or if your neighbor or student rats you out, you might end up having your diploma rescinded, being censored or de-platformed by Twitter, losing your job or not being hired in the first place.

While the dishonest media treat Biden like a fragile flower and cheer-lead for his resurrection of some of President Obama’s worst policies, it’s become a very scary time to be a conservative, a Trump supporter, a Christian or plain old Republican in Joe Biden’s un-unified America.

America’s federal government has essentially become a one-party state and it, the media and Big Business are all on the same dangerous progressive page.

I don’t know about you, but as I watch a “moderate” president taking us farther down the road to socialism — and serfdom — I’m afraid for the future of America.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant, and the author of “Lessons My Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan.”

