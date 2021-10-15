Reagan: Joe Biden's 'angry America'

It’s not until you leave the United States that you realize how angry Americans are.

Earlier this month my wife the travel agent and I took a cruise in the Mediterranean from Athens to Barcelona by way of stops on the Greek island of Santorini and in Sicily.

It was the first trip Colleen has been able to book since February 2020, right before the global pandemic lockdowns sank 80 percent of the cruise ship industry and put her out of a job.

For me, who got to tag along, it was the best kind of get-away vacation, mainly because I saw and heard virtually nothing about American politics.

I never turned on the TV in my room, so I was never up to date on the status of the Democrats’ zillion-dollar spending packages or the latest wave of illegal immigrants flooding our southern border.

The global pandemic and its precautions and annoyances traveled onboard with us, of course.

We had to be vaccinated and wear masks when we were not eating, drinking or sunning by the pool.

Plus, we were tested for COVID on our trip four times before we got on the plane to Athens, twice on the cruise ship and before we flew home.