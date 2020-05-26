Reagan: Los Angeles is no day at the beach

Across the country, dozens of states have finally come to their senses, ending their shutdowns and reopening their economies. Yet here in L.A. County we’ve been going backwards.

We’ve just been told that our severe, absurd and often unscientific shutdown orders won’t be lifted until July 4 – at the earliest.

In other words, if I want to sit on a Pacific Ocean beach, I have to drive up to Ventura County.

If I want to eat dinner with my wife in a restaurant, I have to go to Santa Barbara.

If I want to drive to my favorite hotel in Palm Desert and play golf and hang around the swimming pool, however, I still can’t.

Right now, the hotel pool is empty and you have to order food and take it to your room. If I want to eat in my room, I can do it at home.

As I tweeted this week, if I hear about a hotel that opens and has a swimming pool with water in it and a restaurant that I can sit down and eat in, I’m there.

People have tweeted back to me and said, “Oh, please don’t do that. You could die.”

But I don’t care. I’m not afraid. Anyway, the odds of my not dying from the coronavirus are heavily in my favor.