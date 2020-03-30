Reagan: No hope for Democrats

Maybe we’ll be able to let life return to normal in some places but we’ll have to continue the shutdowns in New York City or elsewhere.

Maybe the coronavirus pandemic will turn out to be not as widespread or as deadly as we were first led to believe.

Nobody knows how it’ll turn out. Not Dr. Fauci. Not even Gov. Cuomo or the New York Times.

But President Trump says he hopes to “open up the country” by April 12. The brilliant doctors say, “We don’t know yet … let’s see what the data tells us.”

Doctors look at things a lot differently than a president does. As he has said, if he listened only to the doctors he’d have to close up the country for a year.

So the president has the toughest job.

He has to balance what the doctors tell him with his own optimism and common sense, which tell him we have the brains, money and willpower to defeat the virus and revive the economy at the same time.

So April 12 is a reasonable goal for the country to shoot for. It might take longer to return to normal, but so what?

The important thing is that the president gave us hope, not despair. And God forbid you have no hope.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant, and the author of “Lessons My Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0