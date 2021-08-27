Reagan: President Biden owns the Kabul disaster

He said he intended to meet the Aug. 31 deadline for completing the evacuation of all U.S. forces.

And he warned the ISIS-K terrorists who carried out the attacks that “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down.”

Politically, President Biden and his party own the disaster in Kabul and the 13 American deaths.

So far he and his friends in the media have not blamed President Trump, but we know they probably will.

Eight months after Trump left office, and they still have not been cured of their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Biden likes to claim, as he hinted at today, that he inherited the problem of the Afghanistan pull-out from the deal Trump made with the Taliban early in 2020.

But Biden and his generals had eight months to plan how to safely leave Afghanistan without risking American lives and without leaving behind the thousands of Afghans who worked with us.

Yet because he hates Trump so much, Biden immediately threw away the Trump administration’s logical evacuation plan and instead removed U.S. troops first, Americans and other civilians second and left about $80 billion in military gear behind.