Reagan: President Biden's lose-lose strategy

(Unlike Biden, Putin knows that in 2021 whoever has the oil and gas still calls the shots – and no one is going to take away that geopolitical weapon with windmills and Parisian climate treaties.)

For good measure, Biden – trying to get tough? – gave Putin a list of 16 places in America that are off limits to cyberattacks by Russians in or out of the government.

Hello? Does that mean everything else is OK to attack, Putin might ask? To his credit, Biden didn’t send Putin the 16 URLs.

After the so-called summit, Biden made things worse by letting Putin hold a press conference by himself where he trashed America – and no one could challenge him.

Then, as Biden was leaving his own solo press conference, he got mad at a CNN reporter who had the nerve to ask him why he was so confident that “killer” Putin would change his behavior and turn into the Russian equivalent of Old Joe Biden.

Will someone please tell me what good came out of Biden’s un-summit for America?

Apparently, our president doesn’t know that when you go into a negotiation with a foreign adversary you don’t give them everything they want beforehand.