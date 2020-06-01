Reagan: Small business owners face big problems

Before the pandemic hit, we had more than 30 million small businesses. More than a third were owned by women and they alone employed nearly 10 million people.

No one knows how many of those self-employed small-business people are among the 40 million Americans who were thrown out of work overnight 10 weeks ago because the medical experts said we needed “15 days to flatten the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most bigger and stronger businesses will adapt to the strict and scientifically dubious new “guidelines” for social distancing and masks and slowly recover as the economy restarts.

But many small businesses obviously are never going to make it. Restaurants, bars and mom-and-pop stores especially will have a tough time adjusting, as that MSNBC business reporter pointed out.

He said when he picked up his lunch at his favorite restaurant that day the owner told him that according to the new rules he’s allowed to have no more than seven people eating in his place at one time – instead of the usual 35.

The owner said there was no way he’d be able to survive. He was going to have to close.

A friend of mine who owns a hair salon in Long Beach that employed 30 people before the shutdown is also looking at a grim future.