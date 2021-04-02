Reagan: Take me out to fewer ball games

McGwire ended up with 70 homers and Sosa 66 and the league promoted the heck out of the race.

Though it was tainted by McGwire’s admission that he used performance-enhancing drugs -- “juices” that were legal at the time -- it made baseball exciting, fun and something for fans to follow day by day.

Baseball was fun for Los Angeles fans last year when the Dodgers won the World Series, but the best part of the 2020 season was its shortness.

Now we’re back to 162 three-hour games that won’t start to mean anything for the best teams until September, when the fight for the playoffs gets serious.

I have friends who just paid $14,000 for four season tickets to the Dodgers. That means 81 long days and nights ahead at Dodger Stadium.

I don’t care how good L.A. is this year, you’ve got to be a certified baseball addict to endure that kind of overdose.

After last year’s shortened season, baseball probably needs a 162-game schedule this year to satisfy its hardcore fan base.

But except for the major market teams with deep pockets, most teams will be out of the pennant race by mid-May and for the rest of the year they’d be thrilled to see their ballparks even a third filled.

If those teams want to pretend they are bumping up against the COVID-19 capacity limits, they better keep about 10,000 of their cardboard cutout fans ready.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant, and the author of “Lessons My Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan.”

