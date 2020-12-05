Reagan: Teed off in Los Angeles

They just issue their idiotic and arbitrary rules about indoor dining, schools and golfing because they’re bureaucrats who’ve been given the power to write them. We’re lucky they didn’t mandate that golfers prove they’ve had the vaccine before they teed off.

The good news, I guess, is that Los Angeles’ same-household rule applies only to city owned-and-operated golf courses.

If you want to play with your buddies, business clients or strangers, you can still go to a country club. Of course, you have to have a spare $100,000 to pay for a membership.

So, as usual, in their all-out war on the virus the politicians and their virus experts have again managed to screw the little guy — the average duffer who plays the public courses.

It’s just like when their unscientific rules put restaurants out of business. It’s not just the owner who gets hurt, it’s also dozens of wait staff, cooks and parking lot guys.

I realize COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going up, but lockdowns, social distancing and masks don’t seem to be having much success here or anywhere else in the world.

I know a vaccine is coming.

But I’m beginning to think they could lock the whole country down for a year and three months after they let us out of our basements we’d be back in the same condition. Because no matter what we do, it’s a virus and it’s going to behave like one.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant, and the author of “Lessons My Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan.”

