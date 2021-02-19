Reagan: Thanks for everything, Rush

His fans knew it was coming, but they were still crushed to hear the news that Rush Limbaugh had died.

His political enemies and the liberal mainstream media, on the other hand, fell all over themselves trying to see who could spit the most venom and hatred on his grave before he was even in it.

They called him names, misrepresented his personality and, in the end, succeeded only in betraying how little they had listened to his show during the last 30 years.

The bums who run the New York Times were ready with their Page 1 obituary.

It was a predictable hit job, a nasty editorial aimed at pleasing the Times’ liberal readership.

It was clearly written by someone who hated Rush’s conservative politics and didn’t appreciate or understand his humor, his irony, his mastery of the radio medium or his long-term appeal to millions of average Americans who did not live in Manhattan.

I prefer what Ben Domenech, the co-founder of The Federalist, wrote in the city’s honest paper, the New York Post.

“Limbaugh prevailed over his critics, not just because he was a once-in-a-lifetime talent, but because he was right about his favorite subject: America.